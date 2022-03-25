GIF Inventor Steve Wilhite Receives a Fitting Send-Off After Passing Away at 74

Steve Wilhite, who led the team that invented the Graphic Interchange Format or GIF, died last week after contracting COVID-19, his wife Kathaleen Wilhite told National Public Radio. He was 74.

GIF, which is now widely used for reactions, messages, and memes, was reportedly developed by Wilhite and his team while he was working at the software company CompuServe in the 1980s.

He intended it to be a way to distribute high-quality graphics in colour at a time when internet speeds were very slow.