Gates Foundation & WHO Email IDs & Passwords Among 25,000 Hacked

Nearly 25,000 email addresses and their passwords belonging to the National Institute of Health (NIH), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Gates Foundation among other groups fighting the COVID-19 pandemic have been hacked.

The data dump also appears to carry email addresses and passwords for a virology centre based in Wuhan, which has given rise to a lot of conspiracy theories.

According to a report in The Washington Post, unknown activists posted 25,000 email addresses and passwords online. This was brought to light by SITE Intelligence Group, a body that monitors online extremism and terrorist groups. Robert Potter, an independent Australian cybersecurity expert, said the data was real as he could verify some of the email IDs and passwords of WHO.

However, he points out it could be from an earlier attack as cybersecurity tends to be quite low at healthcare organisations.