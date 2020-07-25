Garmin Global Outage Caused By Ransomware Attack: Report

Garmin is one of the biggest players in fitness tracking wearables and has a substantial user base across the globe. Many passionate fitness enthusiasts are dependent on Garmin’s online services to keep them up to date with their fitness activities.

However, on 24 July, many Garmin users were left agitated as they could not access its online services due to a ransomware attack that forced Garmin to shut its online operations.

According to a Bleepingcomputer report, the outage was caused by WastedLocker ransomware.

The company immediately tweeted out an apology and said it was working on resolving the issue.