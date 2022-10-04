ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today (4 October 2022) - Earn Rewards, Weapons

Garena FF Redeem Codes: Here's the list for Tuesday, 4 October 2022.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read

i

Garena Free Fire (FF), a popular battle royale game, updates 12-digit alphanumeric redeem codes daily.

The Garena Free Fire Redeem codes can be utilised by the players to win different rewards like premium bundles, diamonds, characters, skins for in-game weapons, and characters. All these freebies not only help them in winning the difficult levels but also enhance their gaming experience. The Garena FF codes for Tuesday, 4 October 2022 are now available on the rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

Players must remember that the Garena FF game is banned in India along with many other applications like TikTok, Xender, Shein, and more. But people residing outside India can get the FF redeem codes from the official rewards site and also redeem them.

There is, however, an alternative to Free Fire for Indian players. They can play and enjoy a game similar to FF called Garena Free Fire Max.

Garena Free Fire (FF) Codes for Tuesday, 4 October 2022 (All Working) 

Here's the list of Garena FF codes for Tuesday, 4 October. All these codes are new and operational. Before redeeming the codes, players must check their validity or expiry. Invalid & expired codes can not be redeemed to win rewards and weapons.

  • 3H3S ZYTX 5RFV

  • ABGV BCNJ GOYK

  • 6JM7 UIOJ 98GY

  • FDTS RAED QF12

  • GHU4 RTGY VFVB

  • RNJ6 YI7J CXKI

  • 5QRD 12F3 BH4J

  • 5IGU YH1N MKO9

  • 7U6C TGSV BQH2

  • YTF4 5BH6 7JNU

  • 6543 2IUT FV2B

  • IHYG VXSA 234T

  • YGHB VDXF VBHJ

  • IOI7 Y6RF JMLO

  • FJ78 YGEV RTJN

  • MTLL 9PIK 0NBV

  • 0I9T RDAT FDCV

  • HRJT GHBJ 2VBG

Garena Free Fire Codes Today (4 October 2022): Steps To Redeem & Earn Rewards

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your registered account using your personal credentials.

  • A list of FF codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

