ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today (Thursday, 20 October 2022): Win Rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today: Here's the list of codes for Thursday, 20 October 2022.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today (Thursday, 20 October 2022): Win Rewards
i

Garena Free Fire is a famous battle royale game that updates daily redeem codes on its rewards website, reward.ff.garena.com. The 12-digit codes are alphanumeric, consisting of both letters and numbers. Only registered players can get these codes from the redemption site and utilise them to claim free rewards like premium bundles, characters, diamonds, skins for in-game weapons, and various other freebies. The rewards not only help players complete the difficult levels of the game but also improve their gaming experience.

Let us find out the Garena FF codes for Thursday, 20 October 2022, and know the steps to earn free rewards and weapons.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Wednesday, 19 October: Steps To Earn Rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Wednesday, 19 October: Steps To Earn Rewards
ADVERTISEMENT

List of Garena Free Fire Codes for Today, 20 October 2022 (All Working)

Here's the complete list of Garena FF codes for Thursday, 20 October 2022. Check the validity & expiry date of the codes before using them. Invalid or expired codes are not applicable for winning free rewards.

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

  • B3G7A22TWDR7X

  • FF7MUY4ME6SC

  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG

  • BR43FMAPYEZZ

  • UVX9PYZV54AC

  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ

  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E

  • NPYFATT3HGSQ

  • MCPW2D2WKWF2

  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q

  • SARG886AV5GR

  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G

  • EYH2W3XK8UPG

  • V427K98RUCHZ

  • MCPW2D1U3XA3

  • FFCMCPSJ99S3

  • MCPW3D28VZD6

  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ

  • X99TK56XDJ4X

  • FFCMCPSEN5MX

  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH

  • XZJZE25WEFJJ

  • HNC95435FAGJ

ADVERTISEMENT
Garena Free Fire is banned in India, like many other popular applications. However, players can still play Garena Free Fire Max, which is similar to FF but with better graphics and user experience. Players outside India can play Free Fire and access the redeem codes easily to earn rewards.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today, 20 October: Steps To Win Free Rewards

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your registered account using your personal credentials.

  • A list of FF codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 18 October 2022: Steps To Win Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 18 October 2022: Steps To Win Free Rewards

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×