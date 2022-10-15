Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 15 October 2022: Claim Codes and Win Gifts

Garena Game has been one of the most popular games in the country recently. People who have regular players of the game, get a chance to collect the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes everyday. Today, we are here with the new set of Garena Codes for 15 October 2022, Saturday.

The new redeem codes are updated on the official redemption website reward.ff.garena.com for all the registered players on a daily basis. Players can visit the site and claim any one of the codes from the Saturday list. The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes are quite useful for the registered players and it helps them win rewards and free weapons in the multiplayer battle royale game that further helps them win and survive in the game.

The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for today, Saturday, 15 October 2022 have been updated on the website at midnight. Players can claim the codes anytime as per their convenience. However, players must know that the redeem codes stay active for 24 hours only.