Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Claim Codes to Win Rewards on 1 November 2022

The new set of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes are updated on the official website everyday. The redemption codes for today, 1 November 2022, Tuesday have also been released at midnight. Registered players are free to claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com and win free weapons today.

The registered players can claim the rewards and their benefits since these redeem codes help them win rewards, weapons and other freebies that help them survive in various levels of the multiplayer battle royale game. The battle game is popular globally and its popularity has been increasing ever since.

Though the original version of the multiplayer game is banned in India like other applications of Shein, Tik Tok, etc. but Indian players can download the MAX version of the game.