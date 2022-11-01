Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Claim Codes to Win Rewards on 1 November 2022
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 1 November 2022: Know how to claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com.
The new set of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes are updated on the official website everyday. The redemption codes for today, 1 November 2022, Tuesday have also been released at midnight. Registered players are free to claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com and win free weapons today.
The registered players can claim the rewards and their benefits since these redeem codes help them win rewards, weapons and other freebies that help them survive in various levels of the multiplayer battle royale game. The battle game is popular globally and its popularity has been increasing ever since.
Though the original version of the multiplayer game is banned in India like other applications of Shein, Tik Tok, etc. but Indian players can download the MAX version of the game.
The process to claim the redemption codes and win rewards is the same in both versions. They even have the same redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. Players must know all the rules and other details before they invest their time and energy in the game.
Garena Free Fire Active Redeem Codes List: 1 November 2022
Here are the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, on Tuesday, 1 November 2022:
U8S47JGJH5MG
ZZATXB24QES8
FFIC33NTEUKA
VNY3MQWNKEGU
FFDBGQWPNHJX
WD2ATK3ZEA55
E2F86ZREMK49
4TPQRDQJHVP4
HHNAT6VKQ9R7
2FG94YCW9VMV
TDK4JWN6RD6
HFNSJ6W74Z48
XFW4Z6Q882WY
V44ZZ5YY7CBS
The players must know that the codes will remain active for 24 hours only, so everyone should claim the rewards and put them to use.
How to Claim Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 1 November 2022?
Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire MAX at reward.ff.garena.com.
Use your social media credentials to log in to your account on the portal.
You will have to copy and paste one of the redeem codes from the list to claim the rewards.
Be careful that the codes are right before you tap on submit.
Click on the pop-up option 'Ok' to confirm the process.
The rewards will reach your in-game mail section within the next 24 hours.
