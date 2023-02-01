Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today, 1 February 2023: Win Rewards and Freebies

Registered players can claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Max Codes for today, Wednesday, 1 February 2023 on the official redemption website. The codes are updated every day at midnight for the players so they can claim them in the morning and win free rewards.

The website that players should visit to claim the codes are reward.ff.garena.com. The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes are also updated on the same website for all registered players who want to win gifts.

The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for today, Wednesday, 1 February 2023 will remain active for twenty-four hours only. New codes will be updated on the redemption website the next day after these expire. It is important to note that expired codes cannot be used to win weapons and gifts in the multiplayer Free Fire game.