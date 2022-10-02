Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today, 2 October 2022: Steps To Earn Free Rewards
Here's the list of Garena Free Fire Codes for Sunday, 2 October 2022.
The famous battle royale game, Garena Free Fire, has released new codes for players to earn amazing rewards and freebies. The 12-digit codes are alphanumeric, consisting of both letters and numbers. Registered players can utilise these codes to claim free rewards like premium bundles, characters, diamonds, skins for in-game weapons, and various other freebies. The rewards help players complete the difficult levels of the game and also improve their gaming experience.
Let us check out the Garena Free Fire (FF) codes for Sunday, 2 October 2022, and know how to earn free rewards and weapons.
Garena Free Fire is banned in India along with many other popular applications. However, Indian players can play Garena Free Fire Max, which is similar to the Garena FF but with better graphics. People outside India can still play the Free Fire game and access the daily codes to earn rewards. All they have to do is log in to the official redemption website, reward.ff.garena.com, with any of their registered accounts on Gmail, Twitter, Facebook, Huawei, VK, and Apple.
List of Garena Free Fire (FF) Codes for Sunday, 2 October 2022
Here's the list of all new and fresh Garena FF codes for Sunday, 2 October 2022:
FDEV B12M T6KL
YOH9 I8BU 7VYF
DHNJ MKL5 OT11
6YLP JNOB IVUJ
DXKZ IAUY 6TQD
FE43 BG4H NRJK
TGIV UYCT XRSD
FGJO 987Y TFSD
ERYH UJE3 NHY6
U7Y6 ST5R QFD2
Before using the codes, players must check out the expiry or validity of the codes. Invalid or expired codes cannot be redeemed under any circumstances.
Steps To Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes for Sunday, 2 October 2022
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com
Log in to your registered account using your personal credentials
A list of Garena FF codes will be displayed on your computer screen
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them into the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mail box from where you can use them whenever you want
