Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today, 17 November 2022: Win Rewards and Gifts

The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, Thursday, 17 November 2022 are available on the official redemption website. Players are requested to claim the codes for Thursday if they want to win free rewards and gifts. Apart from rewards and gifts, players can also win characters, outfits, weapons, etc. To claim the codes and win freebies, registered players have to visit the website - reward.ff.garena.com. The codes are also available on the website so players can copy and paste them.

The facility to claim Garena Free Fire redeem codes and win rewards are available only for registered players. Players must claim the codes for Thursday soon from the website - reward.ff.garena.com before new redeem codes are updated for everyone. The redeem codes stay active for one whole day after they are updated at midnight on the redemption website.