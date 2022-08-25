Garena Free Fire Codes for Today, 25 August 2022: How To Claim Free Rewards
Here's the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Thursday, 25 August 2022.
The popular battle royale game, Garena Free Fire (FF), is one of the most downloaded and highly rated games on the Google Play Store. The game updates new codes everyday so that players can claim and use them to win in the difficult levels.
Garena Free Fire (FF) codes for Thursday, 25 August 2022, have been updated on the redemption website. Registered players must log in to the rewards site and get the codes to unlock various free rewards like royale vouchers, diamond hack, emotes, characters, skins for in-game weapons, and many more.
The Garena FF codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes that can be used to unlock rewards, which are otherwise difficult to find in the game. Players must remember that before redeeming any code, they must check its validity. Invalid or expired codes cannot be redeemed.
Garena Free Fire is banned in India but players can play Garena Free Fire Max which is alternative to the FF game with better graphics and user-experience.
Full List of Garena Free Fire (FF) Redeem Codes for Today, 25 August 2022
Here's the list of Garena FF codes for Thursday, 25 August 2022:
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
FF10617KGUF9
ZRJAPH294KV5
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
X99TK56XDJ4X
3IBBMSL7AK8G
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
SARG886AV5GR
B3G7A22TWDR7X
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
FF7MUY4ME6SC
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
FF1164XNJZ2V
W0JJAFV3TU5E
FF11DAKX4WHV
YXY3EGTLHGJX
WLSGJXS5KFYR
MCPTFNXZF4TA
FF10GCGXRNHY
X99TK56XDJ4X
B6IYCTNH4PV3
FF11WFNPP956
FF11NJN5YS3E
SARG886AV5GR
FF119MB3PFA5
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
How To Redeem the Garena FF Codes for Today, 25 August 2022, To Win Free Rewards?
1. Visit the official Garena Free Fire (FF) redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com.
2. Log in with any of your registered accounts on Gmail, Facebook, Apple, Huawei, VK, or Twitter. A list of codes will be displayed on the computer screen.
3. Copy and paste each 12-digit alphanumeric code (one at a time) into the dialogue box.
4. Hit the 'Ok' option.
5. The rewards will be revealed and will appear in your game's inbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.