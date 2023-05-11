Garena Free Fire Redeem Max Codes For 11 May 2023: Win Free Rewards & Weapons

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Thursday, 11 May 2023 are now available on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. All the players must know that the codes are 12/16 alphanumeric consisting of both letters and numbers.
By using Garena FF Max codes, players could win several free rewards including, premium bundles, characters, diamonds, gold, skins for in-game weapons, and more. All these freebies will help them to win difficult levels of the game.
Garena Free Fire is banned in India along with many other applications. However, Indian players can play an alternative game called Garena Free Fire Max, which is similar to the traditional Free Fire but with better graphics and user experience.
Let us find more about today's Garena Free Fire redeem codes on Thursday, 11 May 2023.
List of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Thursday, 11 May 2023
FD5R6HYUKO990L
FKJHGRGFDA24RE
FRHYT7K8U0BVA5
FRED23V4EHFGYV
FTFSVERNTKUYGF
FDNEMK5TI8U7YD
F6S5A4QE2CV2N3
FJ4RIFTG7YTDVBE
FN4K56YIUJFDKIU
FAY6T3VB5NMKHI
FUYFDTGSNE5K67
FUH8V76CXRFAQB
FFGYUTY7U7345U
How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes on Thursday, 11 May 2023
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire Max codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
