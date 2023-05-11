ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Redeem Max Codes For 11 May 2023: Win Free Rewards & Weapons

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 11 May 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
1 min read
Garena Free Fire Redeem Max Codes For 11 May 2023: Win Free Rewards & Weapons
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Thursday, 11 May 2023 are now available on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. All the players must know that the codes are 12/16 alphanumeric consisting of both letters and numbers.

By using Garena FF Max codes, players could win several free rewards including, premium bundles, characters, diamonds, gold, skins for in-game weapons, and more. All these freebies will help them to win difficult levels of the game.

Garena Free Fire is banned in India along with many other applications. However, Indian players can play an alternative game called Garena Free Fire Max, which is similar to the traditional Free Fire but with better graphics and user experience.

Let us find more about today's Garena Free Fire redeem codes on Thursday, 11 May 2023.

List of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Thursday, 11 May 2023

  • FD5R6HYUKO990L

  • FKJHGRGFDA24RE

  • FRHYT7K8U0BVA5

  • FRED23V4EHFGYV

  • FTFSVERNTKUYGF

  • FDNEMK5TI8U7YD

  • F6S5A4QE2CV2N3

  • FJ4RIFTG7YTDVBE

  • FN4K56YIUJFDKIU

  • FAY6T3VB5NMKHI

  • FUYFDTGSNE5K67

  • FUH8V76CXRFAQB

  • FFGYUTY7U7345U

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes on Thursday, 11 May 2023

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire Max codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

