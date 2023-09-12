Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Win Rewards & Freebies On 12 September 2023

Garena Free Fire MAX is a new and advanced version of the most popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire. The game became popular in India after Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government.

Garena Free Fire MAX game updates 12-character alphanumeric redemption codes every day on its official redemption website, reward.ff.garena.com. Regular players give immense importance to these since these codes can be utilized to win different types of free rewards like skins for characters, weapons, and other items.

Players must remember that each code can be used only once. Invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to win freebies. All codes have an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours.