ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Win Free Rewards & Gifts on 4 April 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Thursday, 4 April 2024 are listed below. Claim to earn freebies!

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
ADVERTISEMENT

The Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 4 April 2024 have been updated on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Users can claim these codes to earn different free rewards like diamonds, gold, skin, characters, in-game weapons, and more. All these freebies help in winning the difficult levels of the game. Users must remember that each code can be used once only, and all Garena FF MAX codes have an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours.

Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular game in India right now. It gained immense popularity in the country after Garena Free Fire was banned in the country along with several other applications. 111 Dots Studio, the developer of the Garena Free Fire MAX game, has set rules on how to get the redemption codes. There is a daily cap of 500 registered players who can claim the active codes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 4 April 2024

Below is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for Thursday, 4 April 2024.

  • FG5Q2R3X4Z1E6TBF

  • FC1Y7N3T6R4P9AVE

  • FS9W3V7X1L5J6FOQ

  • FD4B1Z8T2Q95C7LH

  • FR3E0N6F9V2D7Z5K

  • FY5J9M2A6W3B1G4C

  • FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM

  • FQ8K2M3G7L4X1Y6E

  • FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS

  • FJ0I5H2X4E9G7CPV

  • FX2G5P9F3H6T1L4V

  • FK9Z3L2T5V7R4C0B

  • FW6H8K3Y5N2R7X4M

  • FT6X7K3L8OS1F9ZN

  • FA3B8R5XD2JF0K9W

  • FP7M4Q9YG2F1L8Z6

  • FE9V0C5B1R4S3N6A

  • FU6L2D8I7J9R4E0Y

  • FZ8H2E3R6T5W1U7Q

  • FIFJ0S4D6C9L8Y2K

  • FL2U8C5V9Q3M4NRD

  • FN7R4W1O6Z8D2Y5X

  • FOTRYH5R6YE56IZJ

  • FF4W2Q7D1E6Y8BNX

  • FM3N7A9V1X5C8JKL

You will have to wait for the next list if you are unable to claim the codes today. Additionally, each code is only active for 12 to 18 hours after which it cannot be used for winning freebies

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes Today

Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes on Thursday, 4 April 2024.

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×