Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Win Diamond, Gold Skins on 20 January 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. The game gained immense popularity in India after the government banned Garena Free Fire along with several other applications. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes are daily updated on the official website, reward.ff.garena.com. Players have to claim these codes to unlock various freebies like Diamond, Gold, Skins, Characters, Weapons, and more. ll these free game items help in winning the difficult levels of the game.
The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The 12-character alphanumeric Garena codes can be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day. Each code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they become inactive.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Saturday, 20 January 2024.
FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3
FVBERFJUVYTSRFW
F4TG5BTNGKOIUYG
FAYQ765TRF4VBRN
F7U4GGJVI8CY6TG
FGBW3REGFBI7345
FJ8FG7BSJUWYT3R
FFEVDBHUA7Q6TGH
FERTY9IHKBOV98U
FVE4RH5TJUGVYCT
FGSWBH3J4KR5IT6
FYUGHVNCD5JSUEY
How To Claim Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today & Unlock Free Rewards
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Saturday, 20 January 2023.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
