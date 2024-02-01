Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 1 February 2024: Win Gold, Diamond & More

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 1 February , have been updated on the rewards page – reward.ff.garena.com. Players must know that the codes can be used to win freebies like skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, and in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire.
Following the ban on Garena Free Fire and numerous other applications, Garena Free Fire MAX was released in India. Presently, millions of people play this game. A code can only be used once. It is not possible to win freebies using invalid or expired codes. Every Garena Free Fire MAX code has a 12-18 hours of expiration window.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today
Check out the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Thursday, 1 February 2024 below.
FGBW3REGFBI7345
FVE4RH5TJUGVYCT
FGSWBH3J4KR5IT6
FYUGHVNCD5JSUEY
F4TG5BTNGKOIUYG
FAYQ765TRF4VBRN
F7U4GGJVI8CY6TG
FJ8FG7BSJUWYT3R
FFEVDBHUA7Q6TGH
FERTY9IHKBOV98U
FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3
FVBERFJUVYTSRFW
111 Dots Studio, the developer of the Garena Free Fire MAX game, has set rules on how to get the redemption codes. There is a daily cap of 500 registered players who can claim the active codes. You will have to wait for the next list if you are unable to claim the codes on Friday. Additionally, each code is only active for 12 to 18 hours after which it cannot be used for winning freebies.
How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes To Claim Freebies?
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes on Thursday, 1 February 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
