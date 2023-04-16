ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today on 16 April: Win Free Rewards & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: You can claim the rewards and weapons from reward.ff.garena.com.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
1 min read
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today on 16 April: Win Free Rewards & Gifts
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The list of Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Sunday, 16 April are now available on the official website, reward.ff.garena.com.

Garena FF codes comprise of 12-character alphanumeric redemption codes with capital letters and numbers. These codes can be utilised to get free rewards, including skins for characters, weapons, and other items.

After Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government, the multiplayer battle royale game Garena Free Fire Max gained popularity in the country.

Garena Free Fire Max codes are updated daily on the rewards page. These codes can be used only once and have an expiry limit of up to 12 to 18 hours, after which they become invalid. Players must remember that invalid or expired codes cannot be redeemed to earn freebies.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 15 April 2023: Claim Rewards and Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 15 April 2023: Claim Rewards and Gifts
ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Max Codes for Today 16 April 2023

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, 16 April 2023. All these codes are working. Each code can be used only once to earn free rewards and gifts.

  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

  • X99TK56XDJ4X

  • FFCMCPSJ99S3

  • MCPW3D28VZD6

  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH

  • XZJZE25WEFJJ

  • V427K98RUCHZ

  • FFICJGW9NKYT

  • XUW3FNK7AV8N

  • B3G7A22TWDR7X

  • FF7MUY4ME6SC

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q

  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ

  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Also Read

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 14 April 2023: How to Claim the Codes

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 14 April 2023: How to Claim the Codes
ADVERTISEMENT

Steps To Win Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today

  • Go to the official rewards website, reward.ff.garena.com

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want

Also Read

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Know How To Win Weapons on 13 April

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Know How To Win Weapons on 13 April

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

ADVERTISEMENT
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×