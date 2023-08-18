Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Friday, 18 August 2023, are now available on the official redemption website, reward.ff.garena.com. These codes are 12 digit alphanumeric consisting of capital letters and numbers. Redeeming Garena Free Fire Max codes help users to win different free in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins, characters, and more.
Garena Free Fire Max codes are updated daily on the aforementioned rewards page. These codes can be only used once and have an expiry limit of up to 12 to 18 hours, after which they become invalid. Players must remember that invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to earn freebies.
List of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Friday, 18 August 2023
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today.
FT7UFFT76TYRU7
FSY6ETGRBHI8U7
FHDJEKR5O9I8U7
FYTS54RQEHYA6T
F5QR2F5NJMTKGL
FFF9D8UBMJYKUP
FH0NOUFF354T67
FUITYJT67UR5YF
FTH4FF6HFFTYJ6
FHCDNFRKTL6O87
FUJLOB9I8YWTG4
FDER57YJUHKBT7
FYUJ67U6UT7667
FB5NTMUYHD9NJE
F69IYJMHKL4N5M
FJTKLYOHUYHGBN
Steps To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes To Win Free Rewards
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
