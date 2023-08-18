Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Friday, 18 August 2023, are now available on the official redemption website, reward.ff.garena.com. These codes are 12 digit alphanumeric consisting of capital letters and numbers. Redeeming Garena Free Fire Max codes help users to win different free in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins, characters, and more.

Garena Free Fire Max codes are updated daily on the aforementioned rewards page. These codes can be only used once and have an expiry limit of up to 12 to 18 hours, after which they become invalid. Players must remember that invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to earn freebies.