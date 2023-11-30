Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on 30 November 2023: Win Diamond, Gold & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Thursday, 30 November 2023, have been updated on the official rewards page: reward.ff.garena.com. Players must know that Garena FF MAX codes can be utilised to win different types of freebies like skins, weapons, diamond, gold, characters, and more. All these free game items help in winning the difficult levels of the game.
Garena Free Fire MAX gained immense popularity in India after Garena Free Fire was banned by the government along with many other applications. Garena Free Fire MAX codes are updated daily on the website. Each code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they become non-functional.
The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The 12-character alphanumeric Garena redemption codes can be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 30 November
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Thursday, 30 November 2023.
FF11DAKX4WHV
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FF11NJN5YS3E
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
W0JJAFV3TU5E
SARG886AV5GR
FF1164XNJZ2V
B6IYCTNH4PV3
X99TK56XDJ4X
FF11WFNPP956
FF119MB3PFA5
MCPTFNXZF4TA
FF11HHGCGK3B
FF10GCGXRNHY
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
FF10617KGUF9
ZRJAPH294KV5
ZYPPXWRWIAHD
YXY3EGTLHGJX
Steps To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Thursday, 30 November 2023, and win exciting free rewards.
Go to the official rewards website: reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
