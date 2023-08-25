The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for Friday, 25 August, has been updated by 111 Dots Studio. Those who are finding the active codes should note that they are available on the redemption site: reward.ff.garena.com. You can claim any one of the codes if you have a registered account. Players should claim the codes while they are active and make sure to win free rewards. You can collect as many rewards and in-game items as you want.

Players should first check out the complete Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today. Claim any one of the codes from the site: reward.ff.garena.com, before they expire or other players use them. As per the rules decided by the developer of the game, only five hundred players can claim the codes daily.