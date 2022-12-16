ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 16 December 2022: Claim Codes and Win Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 16 December 2022: Players can claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com.

Shivangani Singh
Published
i

Garena Free Fire game has become one of the most popular games of the year in the country and the battle royale game has witnessed a growing fan following in the recent years. It is important that people are updated with new rules, rewards, and redeem codes regularly. If players want to claim the codes to win prizes and gifts, they have to register themselves on the official website and only then they will be able to claim the Garena Free Fire redeem codes at reward.ff.garena.com. We have listed below the 12 digit redeem codes for 16 December 2022 and the steps to claim them.

Interested people must know that only registered players can claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes. So if you haven't already registered, please do so, or else you will not be able to enjoy the benefits.

The Free Fire codes help the players win different rewards like premium bundles, diamonds, characters, etc. that help them survive in the game.

List of Garena Free Fire Codes for Friday, 16 November 2022

Players will have to claim the Garena Free Fire codes within 24 hours of their release and you need to make sure that the validity and expiry date of these FF codes are valid and not expired else they will be of no use.

  • ZYPPXWRWIAHD

  • FF10617KGUF9

  • FF119MB3PFA5

  • WLSGJXS5KFYR

  • FF11WFNPP956

  • SARG886AV5GR

  • FF11HHGCGK3B

  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N

  • ZRJAPH294KV5

  • FF1164XNJZ2V

  • FF11DAKX4WH

  • YXY3EGTLHGJX

  • B6IYCTNH4PV3

  • FF11NJN5YS3E

  • MCPTFNXZF4TA

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

  • FF10GCGXRNHY

  • X99TK56XDJ4X

  • W0JJAFV3TU5E

Guide to Check Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 16 December 

  • Visit the official website of Garena free fire at reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Use the credentials of your registered social network to login.

  • A list of FF codes will appear on your computer screen.

  • You can copy and paste these one at a time in the dialogue box and submit.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be transferred to your mailbox.

