Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: How to Claim the Codes on 2 July

The developer of the multiplayer adventure-driven battle royale game, 111 Dots Studio, has updated the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 2 July 2023. You can claim any one of the redemption codes from the website, reward.ff.garena.com, to win free gifts. Please note that you have to claim the codes as soon as possible. Do not wait until the last moment because they are available only to limited players. You must read the rules of the codes.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 2 July, were updated on the website, reward.ff.garena.com, at midnight, after 12 am. They will remain active for the next few hours and the first 500 players to claim them can win different in-game items. The rules are decided by the developer of the online game.