Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 29 June 2023: How To Win Freebies

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 29 June 2023, are updated after 12 am on the redemption site - reward.ff.garena.com. Registered players are requested to take a look at the list of active codes for today if they are interested in winning free weapons and rewards. You can claim the codes only from the redemption website. Keep your login credentials ready before claiming the MAX active codes for Thursday if you want free in-game items.
It is important to note that the original Free Fire game is banned in India so you cannot download it from the Google PlayStore app. You can only download Garena Free Fire MAX and then use the codes for today.
Please remember that both versions are developed by 111 Dots Studio. The rules remain the same and players with old accounts can use their previous login details to claim the active codes today.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 29 June 2023: List of Active Codes
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 29 June 2023, are stated here for the readers:
FFCMCPSJ99S3
XZJZE25WEFJJ
V427K98RUCHZ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FAGTFQRDE1XCF
FFCMCPSBN9CU
BR43FMAPYEZZ
NPYFATT3HGSQ
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
FFCMCPSEN5MX
HNC95435FAGJ
Registered players should claim any one code from the list as soon as possible to win free items.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 29 June 2023: Steps To Claim
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 29 June 2023:
Browse through reward.ff.garena.com for the active codes.
Tap on the redemption link on the homepage and enter your credentials.
Copy and paste any one of the codes from the list as soon as the redemption page opens on your screen.
Verify the codes you have entered and tap on submit.
Go to your in-game mail section to check the free items and rewards after twenty-four hours.
