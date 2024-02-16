ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 16 February: How To Win Free Diamonds

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 16 February 2024: You can claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Registered players can start claiming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 16 February 2024, from the redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com. The active redeem codes will help you collect rewards, weapons, and diamonds for free. Garena Free Fire MAX is an adventure-driven battle royale game that is famous all over the world. Many players are addicted to the adventure-driven game and they wait for the new set of codes every day to use them.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 16 February, are updated at midnight and now you should claim them soon. To know the rules of the game, you have to check the details on the website – reward.ff.garena.com. The MAX codes are changed every day because the existing ones expire after a certain period. Stay alert while using the codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX is developed by 111 Dots Studio and the rules are also decided by the developer. Registered players are requested to follow all the rules otherwise they cannot claim the codes.

The codes help players collect exclusive weapons and diamonds that they can use later during their turn. You can use the weapons to fight your enemies in the game and survive longer.

The MAX version became popular in India when the original version was banned by the Government. You can download the game online and play to see whether you like it.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: 16 February 2024

Let's go through the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 16 February 2024, here:

  • FWBENM87RJKTYHU

  • FYHGBHJI8WU7635

  • FDTHYR56U6UY44Y

  • FJUYGF45VRBNTGM

  • FKHBI45TVYTGFSV

  • FTRF4VRBFNJKCIU

  • FTGFSBEN45K6YU8

  • FUJHYT6G7UJ6TUB

  • FTNMKVI87SYTGE3

  • F45NJ6YO9I009UK

  • FIA765QRED2CFVG

  • FTFTGVBHNJ4FRUGT

  • FEVRBTNGJKIVUY

  • FXTZREADQCV2B3

  • FNJ4RIUF7YGCFV

  • FSBWNJ3E4RUTFH

  • FYVGBCXNSJE4RU

  • FYTHGFBCNXJKSI

  • FEUYGTFV5RBVJU

  • FYTXSGKEGDRBTB

  • FR5TNGJUV7YCTRD

  • FFEV4N5TKYIHBUY

  • FGBDENKIR8GU7YH

  • FBSEU3RYFHGB7C

  • FNJDIKRJHTNBGM

  • FBKVICUXYTSRFW

  • FHVGCBDNSEMK4I5

  • F6TUYGHCJKXOIS8

  • FUE7Y6TG5TGFTGH

  • F7YA6T5RED3C4VB

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 16 February 2024: How To Claim

Here is the step-by-step process you should follow to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 16 February, online:

  • Browse through the site – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Click on the redemption link on the home page and key in your social media credentials.

  • Now, paste any one of the active codes from the list on Friday and click on submit.

  • Tap on OK to complete the process on Friday.

  • Wait for some time and check your in-game mail section for the rewards, weapons, and other items for today.

Published
