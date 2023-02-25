Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 25 February 2023: Active List Here

Registered players can claim the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Saturday, 25 February 2023. The redeem codes help players win rewards, freebies, and costumes. All the codes are available on the redemption website of the game - reward.ff.garena.com. Players are advised to claim the MAX redeem codes for Saturday as soon as possible because they are distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis. The ones who are late do not receive any freebies after claiming the codes.

