Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 18 May: How To Claim; Details Here

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: You can claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com on Thursday.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 18 May 2023, are present on the redemption site - reward.ff.garena.com. You can claim them to win different in-game gifts. The adventure-driven online game was introduced by 111 Dots Studio. The redeem codes are also updated by the developer every day at midnight. You should keep a close eye on the redemption site for all the latest updates on the redemption codes. Participants should know the important details.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 18 May, are active now. You can claim them only from the redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. Most players wait for the codes because they want to win rewards and other items. The process to claim the redeem codes is very simple so you can easily use them to win free gifts.

Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire and it has better graphics. All players can enjoy an improved gaming experience so it is a hit among millions of people across the globe.

The game aims at introducing new features and updates for the benefit of the players. However, it is important to remember that only registered players can enjoy the exclusive benefits and offers.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: 18 May 2023

Let's take a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Thursday, 18 May 2023, online:

W0JJAFV3TU5E

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11WFNPP956

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

ZRJAPH294KV5

B6IYCTNH4PV3

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 18 May 2023: Steps To Claim

Here are the steps you should know if you wish to claim the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 18 May 2023:

  • Go to the redemption page of the Garena Free Fire game - reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your account by adding your registered social media details.

  • Copy and paste any one of the redeem codes from the list for Thursday into the text box.

  • Tap on submit.

  • Click on OK when the option shows up on the screen.

  • Wait for a few hours for the rewards, weapons, and free gifts to reach your in-game mail section.

