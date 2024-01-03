Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today on 3 January 2024: Free Rewards & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 3 January 2024: Players who want to get the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Wednesday, 3 January 2024 must visit the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. The codes can be used to win free rewards like diamonds, gold, skins, in-game weapons, characters, and more. All these freebies help in winning the difficult levels of the game.
Garena Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game played in India. The gain attained popularity after Garena Free Fire was banned by Indian government. Garena Free Fire MAX codes have an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they become inactive. As per the rules established by the developers, the 12-character alphanumeric Garena FF redemption codes can be claimed by 500 registered gamers daily.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes on for Wednesday, 3 January 2024.
FTGBHFTHYR566GRK
FYHJMKRT76HYR56C
F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
FR45TEYHBTGFEDG3
FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
FUTYJT5I78OI5CF2
FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI
FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
FYHJTY7UKJT678U4
FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP
FDYHGBNE5RDTGE87
FRJNTR67UH675Y4E
FKJIT67UWEYHT4H4
FRYHGVTWFBUE45HS
FYHDBGTDTYHGR5FH
F6GHTR6YHR6GRGYU
FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK
How To Claim Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today?
Follow the steps below to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes on Wednesday, 3 January 2024.
Go to the official rewards website: reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.