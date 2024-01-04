Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 4 January 2024: Free Gold, Skins, Diamonds

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 4 January 2024: Garena Free Fire MAX game gained immense popularity in the country after Garena Free Fire was banned by Indian government. Participants must note down that the Garena FF codes have an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they become non-functional.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are now available on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players who want to win different rewards like gold, diamond, skins, characters, and other freebies must visit the aforementioned redemption website to claim these codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Thursday, 4 January 2024.
FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
FYHJTY7UKJT678U4
FTGBHFTHYR566GRK
FYHDBGTDTYHGR5FH
F6GHTR6YHR6GRGYU
FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK
FYHJMKRT76HYR56C
F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
FR45TEYHBTGFEDG3
FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
FUTYJT5I78OI5CF2
FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI
FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP
FDYHGBNE5RDTGE87
FRJNTR67UH675Y4E
FKJIT67UWEYHT4H4
FRYHGVTWFBUE45HS
How To Claim Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes To Win Rewards
Follow the steps below to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Thursday, 4 January 2024, and win exciting free rewards.
Go to the official rewards website: reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.