Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: Earn Freebies on 17 December 2023

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Sunday, 17 December 2023 have been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players must know that the codes can be used to win freebies like skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, and in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire.
The game was introduced in India after Garena Free Fire was banned in the country along with many other applications. Currently, Free Fir MAX is played by millions of users. Each code can be redeemed only once. Invalid or expired codes cannot be used to win freebies. There is an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 17 December 2023
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Sunday, 17 December 2023.
FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH
F6U7ITKJGYUJF6YU
FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP
FYHJMKRT76HYR56C
F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
FTDRU7HY5R6FEDG3
FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI
FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
FYHJTY7UKJT678U4
FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK
FDYHGBNE5RDTGE87
FRJNTR67UH675Y4E
FKJIT67UWEYHT4H4
FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS
FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK
The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The active codes can only be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day. In case you fail to claim the codes today, you must wait for the new list. Also, each code has a validity of 12 to 18 hours, after which they can not be redeemed to earn free rewards.
How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today?
Follow below steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes on Sunday, 17 December 2023.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
