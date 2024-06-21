Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on 21 June 2024: Win Free Rewards and Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes, 21 June 2024: The famous battle royale game, Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most played games in India. The amazing graphics and challenging gameplay is captivating enough to keep the players hooked to the platform. What makes it even more interesting is the daily codes which can be redeemed to earn different free rewards. All these freebies help in crossing the difficult levels of the game.
111 Dot Studios, the developer of the game uploads a fresh list of active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes daily on the official rewards page at reward.ff.garena.com. These codes help to earn free gifts like pets, skins, characters, diamonds, gold, and other in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX Codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes comprising of numbers and letters. Garena Free Fire MAX is a successor of Garena Free Fire, which was banned in India in 2022.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today
Following is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Friday, 21 June 2024.
ZXCVB5NM6LK8JH7G
Q2W3E4R5T6Y7SUIO
PLKM8NJ7HB6VG5CF
2ASD3FG4HJ5KL6ZX
POI8U7Y6T5R4E3WQ
POI1US7Y6T5R4E3W
LKJH7G6F5D4S3A2Q
6QW7ER8STY9UI0OP
ZXCVB1NM2LK3JH4G
POI7U6Y5T4R3E2WQ
LKJH8G7F6D5S4A3Q
9ASD8FG7HJ6KL5ZX
1QW2ER3TY4SUI5OP
ZXCV6BNM7LK8JH9G
4DF9E1C2A7B8H6JK
L3M5P9SO8IU7Y2TR
QW8ER5T6Y1U2IS9O
N7B6VSC45X3Z8M9L
Y6TH7U8I9O2P3SLK
AS8DF6GH5JK7L9MN
Each Garena Free Fire MAX code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they get expired and can't be used to win freebies. According to the developer guidelines, Garena codes can be claimed by only first 500 registered users. Those who miss them will have to wait for a fresh list, which is released next day.
How to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes?
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Friday, 21 June 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
