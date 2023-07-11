ADVERTISEMENT
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on 11 July 2023: Claim Free Rewards and Gifts

Get Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes on reward.ff.garena.com.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on 11 July 2023: Claim Free Rewards and Gifts
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Tuesday, 11 July 2023: The list of Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for 11 July are now available on the official website – reward.ff.garena.com.

Garena FF codes comprise 12-character alphanumeric redemption codes with capital letters and numbers. These codes can be utilised to get free rewards including skins for characters, weapons, and other items.

After Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government, the multiplayer battle royale game Garena Free Fire Max gained popularity in the country.

Garena Free Fire Max codes are updated daily on the rewards page. These codes can be only used once and have an expiry limit of up to 12 to 18 hours, after which they become invalid. Players must remember that invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to earn freebies.

Check out the list of Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Tuesday, 11 July 2023.

Garena Free Fire Max Codes for Tuesday 11 July 2023 (All Active)

  1. FFCMCPSGC9XZ

  2. MCPW3D28GZD6

  3. BR43FMAPYGZZ

  4. 6KWMFJVMQQYG

  5. FFCMCPSJ99S3

  6. MCPW2D1U3XA3

  7. UVX9PYZV54AC

  8. FFCMCPSEN5MX

  9. MCPW2D2WKWF2

  10. ZZZ76NT3GDSH

  11. HNC95435FAGJ

  12. XZJZE25WEFJJ

  13. FFCMCPSUYUY7E

Steps To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes To Win Rewards

Follow the below steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire Max codes on Tuesday, 11 July 2023, to win free rewards and gifts.

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

