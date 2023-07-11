Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on 11 July 2023: Claim Free Rewards and Gifts

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Tuesday, 11 July 2023: The list of Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for 11 July are now available on the official website – reward.ff.garena.com.

Garena FF codes comprise 12-character alphanumeric redemption codes with capital letters and numbers. These codes can be utilised to get free rewards including skins for characters, weapons, and other items.

After Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government, the multiplayer battle royale game Garena Free Fire Max gained popularity in the country.