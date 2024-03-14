ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 14 March 2024: How To Claim Free Rewards?

Get Garena Free Fire MAX free rewards with redeem codes. Claim gold, diamonds, skins, and more.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Thursday, 14 March 2024 have been updated on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players must know that Garena FF MAX codes can be utilised to win different types of free rewards like skins, weapons, diamond, gold, characters, and more. All these free game items help in winning the difficult levels of the game.

Garena Free Fire MAX gained immense popularity in India after Garena Free Fire was banned by the government along with many other applications. Garena Free Fire MAX codes are updated daily on the website. Each code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they become non-functional.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today

Check out the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Thursday, 14 March 2024 below.

  • FYTGDSB4E4576JYH

  • FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI

  • FY6STWRFG4585AR4

  • FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT

  • F80JEU5YFH6GBDNE

  • FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U

  • F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ

  • FHNSJUA11RQ2FDCV

  • F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF

  • F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7

  • FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73

  • FY4TGBRNF39KIUYD

  • FTAG4F5BT1KI8UKT

  • FYOH98U75YTR7FGG

The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The 12-character alphanumeric Garena redemption codes can be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day.

How To Claim Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today

Follow below steps to claim Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes on Thursday, 14 March 2024.

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

