Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 29 November: Win Skins & Diamonds

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Wednesday, 29 November 2023 have been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Users can use these codes to win exciting rewards and freebies like diamonds, skins, characters, gold, and more.
Free Fire MAX is an adventure-driven battle royale game that was developed by 111 Dots Studio. All players must go through the rules before playing this game online. Daily redeem codes have an expiry limit of 12 hours, after which they can't be used to earn freebies.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Wednesday, 29 November, were updated at midnight on the redemption website. The online multiplayer battle royale game is popular across the globe and its exclusive features attract the attention of gamers. It is a tweaked version of Garena Free Fire that is currently banned in the country.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: List for 29 November 2023
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Wednesday, 29 November 2023.
FYHRT67U6YGHG4B
FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU
FV7YFHDN4M56LYP
F6T78KJHGSERFF87
FRT5HYR56JU65Y4E
FFYUFJU78SU7YTG
FUTYJTI78OI78F2
F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI
F7UJT7UKYI67U34S
FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK
FL5O9YHD87BYVTC
FGDGFYJ76T7UTI7
FDYHR6Y7UR674U3
FBVYHDNEKe46O5IT
FUGYHVBC9XMS8UE4
FDYGTH6R567UE56K
FUYFTHUJR67UYH4
The 12-character alphanumeric Garena redemption codes can be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 29 November 2023: Steps To Claim
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Wednesday, 29 November 2023, and win exciting free rewards.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)