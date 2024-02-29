Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 29 February: How To Claim Active Codes

Registered players should note that the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes today, Thursday, 29 February 2024, are available on reward.ff.garena.com. The Garena Free Fire MAX multiplayer battle royale game is legal and can be downloaded in India via the Google PlayStore app. When the Government of India banned PUBG Mobile and the original Garena Free Fire game in India, the developer of the game introduced the MAX version. It became extremely popular in the country in no time.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 29 February, have been updated and you should try claiming them soon or they might expire. The redeem codes are extremely important to those who want to collect exclusive in-game goodies. You will find the updated list every day on the official redemption website of the battle game - reward.ff.garena.com.