Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Know How To Win Free Gifts on 5 May

Registered players should note that the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for Friday, 5 May 2023, is updated on the redemption website. Players should start claiming the codes that were updated at midnight after 12 am. All the active codes are available on the redemption website of the game – reward.ff.garena.com. Please note that only the first five-hundred registered players can claim them on Friday. You have to finish your redemption process soon if you want the gifts.

