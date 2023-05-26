Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 26 May: Win Free Rewards & Bundles

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 26 May 2023, are updated on the redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com. The active redeem codes for Friday will help you win a lot of in-game items. One should note that the codes are available only to registered players so you should create an account soon, if you haven't already. The complete redeem codes list is updated at midnight so that players can claim them in the morning and win free in-game rewards.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 26 May, will be active only for a limited period. As per the rules of the game, the codes are active for twelve hours and a new list is updated the next day. New players should visit the redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com – for all important updates.