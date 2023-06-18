ADVERTISEMENT
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: How to Win Rewards on 18 June 2023

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 18 June 2023: Go to reward.ff.garena.com to check the codes today.

Raajwrita Dutta
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 18 June 2023, are updated on the redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com – for registered players. You can claim the active codes for today to win different items that you can use during your turn in the adventure-driven game. The multiplayer adventure-driven battle royale game is a hit among players in India who can enjoy different benefits and rewards. You must keep your registration details handy while claiming the codes today.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 18 June, are available only on the redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com. You must claim the active codes as soon as possible otherwise they will expire. All players are requested to create their own registered accounts if they want to enjoy the different exclusive benefits and features on Sunday.

The redeem codes are a mix of alphabets and numbers so you must enter them carefully into the redemption box. Make sure to verify the codes before you submit them today.

The Garena Free Fire MAX codes are updated every day because they are available only to a few players for a limited time. All registered players wish to claim the active codes daily, therefore, it is important to update them.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 18 June: Complete List of Codes

Let's take a proper look at the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 18 June 2023, here:

FFJTYRYAT5QREDS2

FX3C4VRBHTGUVYH

FGBVNJKIEKJ5N6M

FKLOPKMNKLOP0OK

F7MKOU9IUJHGBYA

F6TRFQD2DR5EDSX

FSARQ41ERF2GTWYY

FFS65C4RTHYUIFY6

FTGDBENJ3K4I5TUY

FGHBFNU7YTGEFV4

FBNJ5RKITGUVYTGF

FVBDNEKRO5IUHJG

FNMFKIU7Y65QRE2

FD3EVRBFJU76YC5

FRXFDSCVEYG7HJT

FFYTY7UJT767UY6T

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: How to Claim

Here is the step-by-step process you should follow to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Sunday, 18 June 2023:

  • Step 1: Go to the website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Step 2: Click on the redemption link and provide your social media details to access the active codes.

  • Step 3: Copy and paste any one of the codes into the text box. Check whether the code is active.

  • Step 4: Tap on 'Confirm' to continue and go to the next step.

  • Step 5: Click on 'OK' to complete the redemption today.

  • Step 6: Go to your in-game mail section and check the free in-game items within the next twenty-four hours.

