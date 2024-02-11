ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 11 February 2024: How To Win Diamonds Here

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: The list of active codes are updated on reward.ff.garena.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Registered players should note that the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 11 February 2024, are present on the official redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. The ones who were waiting to claim the codes to win rewards and weapons can now go through the list. The codes allow registered players to claim in-game items such as weapons, characters, skins, diamonds, stickers, etc, for free. Players with free accounts cannot claim the items so create your account soon.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 11 February, will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis. The codes are available for a limited period so players should claim them soon. To know about the rules of the game and the steps to claim the active codes, you must visit the official website of the game - reward.ff.garena.com.

As per the rules of the game decided by the developer, 111 Dots Studio, players cannot use the expired codes to claim in-game items. You have to wait for the new set of codes if you miss the ones today. Make sure to keep a close eye on the website for the new codes.

Both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX were created and developed by 111 Dots Studio. The latter became popular in India when the original version was banned by the government along with PUBG mobile.

People started liking Free Fire MAX because of its improved graphics. You can download it from the Google PlayStore app and try the game. Do not forget to create your registered account if you want to enjoy the benefits.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: 11 February 2024

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Sunday, 11 February, are stated here:

FIUYSGY6H67T5KY

FLUOIHMGKFO5ITK

FYMUYTYHF6YG7FQ

FBHWEURF7Y6TGBD

FNJEKR5IUTGMK8U

FEFTHY66T7U57YH

FFGBYHRDTFGY5MK

FYUJTI67UJ45EO9

F5GBTGNVK6O9IUYH

FMKOUYJ655T0TDEB

FNRH67UTHTN77BYV

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Steps To Claim

Let's take a look at the easy steps all registered players should follow to download the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Sunday, 11 February 2024, online:

  • Browse through the redemption page - reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Click on the active redemption box link and provide your registered social media details.

  • Now, paste any one of the active codes in the given space. Click on submit after verifying the code.

  • Tap on the option 'OK' to complete the redemption today.

