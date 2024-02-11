Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 11 February 2024: How To Win Diamonds Here

Registered players should note that the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 11 February 2024, are present on the official redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. The ones who were waiting to claim the codes to win rewards and weapons can now go through the list. The codes allow registered players to claim in-game items such as weapons, characters, skins, diamonds, stickers, etc, for free. Players with free accounts cannot claim the items so create your account soon.

