Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 20 May 2024: How To Win Freebies & Rewards

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Monday, 20 May 2024, are present on the redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. Registered players can claim any one of the active codes from the website and win as many in-game rewards. The MAX redeem codes are distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis among registered players. Everyone should follow the rules to claim the codes if they want to win free items. The codes are updated regularly after the existing ones expire.
The Free Fire MAX game was created and developed by 111 Dots Studio for players in India. They started downloading and playing the game when the original Garena Free Fire game was banned.
As per the rules of the game, the MAX codes are usually updated at midnight and you can claim them in the morning. Players have to be quick in claiming them otherwise they might lose the free weapons.
Both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX versions share the same server so players with old accounts can use their registration details to claim the active codes for today.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: 20 May 2024
Let's take a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Monday, 20 May 2024:
R2H8JN5K9D6S4T7P
X6M3V1N9A7C2B4Q
L9E7F3Y6G8I2H1T
P4D6K9S1R8T2J5N
B3Q7C5A2V4X6M9N
T8R5J2D6S9P7K1H
G7I2Y4F6E9L3T1C
S1R8T4K6D9N2P5J
A3B7C5D2Q4X6N9M
H8J5T7R2K4N6P9S
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 20 May 2024: How To Claim
Here are the simple steps you must follow to use the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Monday, 20 May 2024:
Visit reward.ff.garena.com to find the active set of codes.
Tap on the redemption link and provide your registered social media login details.
Copy and paste any one of the active redeem codes in the box and go to the next step.
Click on OK to finish the process and check the confirmation mail.
Check the rewards in your in-game mail section.