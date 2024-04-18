Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 18 April 2024: Win In-Game Items

Registered players are requested to stay alert and collect the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 18 April 2024, from reward.ff.garena.com. A new set of codes is updated online for those who want to collect in-game items. Check all the codes carefully and claim any one of them. You can collect in-game items every day after using the active codes. This is an exclusive benefit for registered Free Fire MAX players across the world.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 18 April, will be active for a couple of hours so you should claim them as soon as possible. They are available to a limited number of players and for a certain period. The rules of the MAX codes are stated on reward.ff.garena.com for new players claiming them for the first time.