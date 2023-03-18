Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 18 March 2023: How To Claim & Win Gifts

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Saturday, 18 March 2023, are mentioned on the official redemption website for registered players waiting to claim them. As per the rules stated on the official website, the first five hundred players to claim the MAX redeem codes from reward.ff.garena.com can win items such as bundles, diamonds, stickers, characters, rewards, weapons, etc. You should go through the codes for today as soon as possible if you are a registered Free Fire MAX player.

For those who do not know, the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Saturday, 18 March, are updated at midnight, after 12 pm, on the official redemption website. Registered players can log in to their accounts on reward.ff.garena.com and go through the active codes list. Players should stay updated with the MAX redeem codes rules.