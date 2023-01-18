Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: How to Win Rewards & Freebies on 18 January 2023?

Garena Free Fire game is one of the most popular games among gaming enthusiasts all across the world.

Though the popular version of the game has been banned, people can download the better version- Garena Free Fire Max. It has a better user experience, more tools and settings to help you survive in the game longer.

Registered players can claim the MAX redeem codes for today, 18 January 2023, Wednesday at reward.ff.garena.com as per their convenience.

You should know that the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Wednesday will remain active for twenty-four hours before new codes are updated.

Registered players will get to know all the latest details about the redeem codes via the official website.