Are you looking for the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Saturday, 26 August 2023? Well, the right place to find the active codes is the redemption website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com. It has the active list of codes and the rules to claim them. You have to follow the rules if you want a collection of brand-new weapons and stickers. Apart from the weapons, you can use the codes to win other interesting items.

To claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today you have to keep your login credentials handy. One has to enter the details on the redemption website: reward.ff.garena.com to claim the codes. The codes are usually updated at midnight so you should be alert enough to claim them during that time.