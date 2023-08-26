ADVERTISEMENT
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: Read the steps to claim the active codes for Saturday, 26 August, here.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Are you looking for the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Saturday, 26 August 2023? Well, the right place to find the active codes is the redemption website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com. It has the active list of codes and the rules to claim them. You have to follow the rules if you want a collection of brand-new weapons and stickers. Apart from the weapons, you can use the codes to win other interesting items.

To claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today you have to keep your login credentials handy. One has to enter the details on the redemption website: reward.ff.garena.com to claim the codes. The codes are usually updated at midnight so you should be alert enough to claim them during that time.

The ones who will miss the codes today have to wait for some time. They can claim the new codes to win free gifts. One of the most important rules that everyone should note is that the codes are released only for registered gamers.

Since Garena Free Fire is banned in India, players have to download Garena Free Fire MAX and then claim the codes. You can use your old Free Fire details to log in and access the list of codes daily.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes List: 26 August 2023

Here is the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for Saturday you can check:

FYHJKILOP0TUJKU

FI9OL80EY5GDTGZ

FAQ2346YJUT7UKJ

FY7O98P0LOIKCFD

FSSAQ12345TYHYU

F7J78I78T7YIKY9

FO8PKJDXAQ125TG

FFTRH6YJ7IUJK79

FOPL3IKDXSZQ123

F45TTHY5R6Y6Y78

FKIY79O8IUA5TSE

FGFBHZAQ234TFTR

FG5H6HUJKIKOW43

FVBNJU87TIR7YU7

The redeem codes are a mix of alphabets and numbers so you have to be careful while using them. You must not provide the wrong redeem codes otherwise the redemption process will be unsuccessful.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 26 August 2023: Steps to Claim

Here is the step-by-step process all registered players should note before claiming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Saturday, 26 August 2023:

  • Go to reward.ff.garena.com, the official website of the game.

  • Click on the redemption box link. A new page will appear where you have to provide the social media details.

  • Copy and paste one of the redeem codes carefully into the box.

  • Tap on OK.

  • Check your mail after some time for the rewards.

