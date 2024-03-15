Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 15 March 2024: Win Diamond, Skins & More

Garena Codes for 15 March 2024: Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. The game gained immense popularity in India after the government banned Garena Free Fire along with several other applications. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes are daily updated on the official website, reward.ff.garena.com. Players have to claim these codes to unlock various freebies like Diamond, Gold, Skins, Characters, Weapons, and more. All these free game items help in winning the difficult levels of the game.
The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The 12-character alphanumeric Garena codes can be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day. Each code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they become inactive.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Friday, 15 March 2024.
FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73
FY4TGBRNF39KIUYD
FTAG4F5BT1KI8UKT
FYOH98U75YTR7FGG
FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U
F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ
FHNSJUA11RQ2FDCV
F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF
F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7
FYTGDSB4E4576JYH
F80JEU5YFH6GBDNE
FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI
FY6STWRFG4585AR4
FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT
How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes Today
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Friday, 15 March 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
