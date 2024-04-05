Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 5 April 2024: Claim Free Rewards & Gifts

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Friday, 5 April 2024, have been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Users can use these codes to win exciting rewards and freebies like diamonds, skins, characters, gold, in-game weapons, and more.
Free Fire MAX is an adventure-driven battle royale game that was developed by 111 Dots Studio. All players must go through the rules before playing this game online.
Daily Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are updated at midnight on the redemption website. The online multiplayer battle royale game is popular across the globe, and its exclusive features attract the attention of gamers. It is a tweaked version of Garena Free Fire that is currently banned in the country.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 5 April 2024.
H2K5N82Q1TC3F6J9
L1O42R7U09H2K5N8
P02S32E5H8K1M4R7
F8J6K9L2R5T7X0Z3
B1N4Q7U0G9J2M5P8
S4V7Y0B3E6N5Q8T1
W2Z5C8F10S3V36Y9
A3D6G938S1V4Y7B0
E2H5K8N1Q4Z3C6F9
J1M4P7S0V3Y2H5K8
N0Q3T6W9Z8J1M4P7
R6U9Y2B5E8N7Q0T3
V5Y8B1E4H7Q6T9W2
Z4C7F0J3M6V5Y8B1
I9L2O5R8U1X4A3J6
K8N1Q4T7C6F9I2L5
M7P0S3V6Y9B8K1N4
O6R9U2X5A84J70P3
D3G6J9MV13Y4B7E0
T9W2Z5C8F17PS3V6
X6A9D22G5J87V0Y3
Z3C6F9I8R1U4X7A0
C2F5I8L21O4RA6D9
E1H224K7N0Z2C5F8
G0J3M6P9S2B1E4H7
Daily redeem codes have an expiry limit of 12 hours, after which they can't be used to earn freebies.
How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes on 5 April?
Follow the below steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Friday, 5 April 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to any of your registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)