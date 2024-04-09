Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes For 9 April 2024: Claim Free Rewards & Weapons

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Tuesday, 9 April 2024, have been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players must know that the codes can be used to win freebies like skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, and in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire.
The game was introduced in India after Garena Free Fire was banned in the country along with many other applications. Currently, Free Fire MAX is played by millions of users. Each code can be redeemed only once. Invalid or expired codes cannot be used to win freebies. There is an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes
Check out the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes below for Tuesday, 9 April 2024.
A4B7C1D6E9F2G5H
T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A
Q6R1S5T0U3V7W4X
K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S
D8E2F6G1H5J9K3L
V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C
N1P5Q9R4S8T2U6V
B3C7D2E6F0G4H8J
M5N9P3Q7R1S6T0U
Y2Z6A1B5C9D3E7F
S8T2U6V1W5X9Y4Z
The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The active codes can only be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day. In case you fail to claim the codes today, you must wait for the new list.
How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes Today?
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes on Tuesday, 9 April 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
