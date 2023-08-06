ADVERTISEMENT
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 6 August 2023: Win Free Skins & Weapons

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Sunday, 6 August 2023: Earn free rewards now!

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
1 min read
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 6 August 2023: Win Free Skins & Weapons
i

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Sunday: The list of Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Sunday, 6 August 2023 are now available on the official website, reward.ff.garena.com.

Garena FF codes comprise of 12-character alphanumeric redemption codes with capital letters and numbers. These codes can be utilised to get free rewards including skins for characters, weapons, and other items.

After Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government, the multiplayer battle royale game Garena Free Fire Max gained popularity in the country.

Each Garena Free Fire code can be used only once. Invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to claim freebies. There is an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes.

List of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Sunday, 6 August 2023

Here is the list of all active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for Sunday, 6 August.

  • FF7MUY4ME6SC

  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ

  • X99TK56XDJ4X

  • MCPW2D1U3XA3

  • FFCMCPSEN5MX

  • MCPW2D2WKWF2

  • MCPW3D28VZD6

  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E

  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ

  • MCPW3D28VZD6

  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH

  • EYH2W3XK8UPG

  • FMNHGHU10099P09

  • F18U7ETGRETGTHG

  • FNYMHGFHGFDSAQ

  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH

  • XZJZE25WEFJJ

  • EYH2W3XK8UPG

  • UVX9PYZV54AC

  • V427K98RUCHZ

  • FRDTHTYK8LOOOlU

  • FY45343EDFGBNUJ

  • FKTUYHDGRTGHTJU

  • FKJNBVCXSAQ124T

  • FYHTYFHU7180L8K

  • FIJNHR5617JUDSA

  • FQ23RTYHBVFDFRT

  • FYUKUlKOOPK9JHG

  • F45R6HJGBV6AQ23

  • F4RTHDFRTY0781K

  • B3G7A22TWDR7X

  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG

  • F2345TYHJT6UH7V

  • 31BBMSL7AK8G

  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ

  • 4STIZTBE2RP9

How To Get Free Rewards From Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

