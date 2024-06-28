ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 28 June 2024: How to Claim Free Rewards?

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 28 June 2024 are listed below. Claim now to win free rewards and gifts.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 28 June 2024: Following the country's ban on its predecessor, Garena Free Fire, in February 2022, Garena Free Fire MAX gained immense popularity among the Indian populace. The vivid graphics and intense gameplay of the battle royale game have also been successful in fetching the attention of players in the country.

Additionally, 111 Dot Studios, the game's developer, releases a list of redeem codes every day, which helps build excitement among the game's devoted fan base, and gives players the chance to obtain free in-game items like skins, gems, pets, gold, diamond, and weapons. All these freebies help them in winning the difficult levels of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes consisting of a string of different letters and numbers. These codes serve as entry points to a variety of in-game items, including skins, weaponry, and character upgrades. Garena codes are used by 111 Dot Studios as a clever marketing tactic that intrigues the users to play the game on regular basis, and thereby keeps them hooked to the platform.

According to the rules established by the developers of the game, only first 500 players can claim the daily active codes. Those who fail to do so will have to wait for the fresh list of codes. Each Garena Free Fire MAX code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which it becomes inactive.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on Friday, 28 June 2024.

  • Z5X8CH1V3B6N9MLK

  • F4G6H8J1K3L56QM2

  • R7T9Y06U3I5O1PLK

  • B2N4M6X8Z0V96LKC

  • J1K4L7Q69W2E5R6T

  • O3I6P8U0Y2T4R65E

  • L2K5J8H61G4F6DSA

  • N6M8B0V3C5X7Z9LK

  • W2E4R6T8Y0U3I7OP

  • G1H3J5K7L9Q2W4ER

  • X2K8L3H9F4G6J7PQ

  • Y5Z9E1B0N33M6RCV

  • A8S7D4F2G1H3JK3L

  • V0B3N6M8X5Z39QLR

  • C2V6B9N1M4XH5ZLK

  • P9Q3R0T5Y2U7I8HO

  • M6N8B2VH4C7X9ZLK

  • H3J7K0L4Q9W2EHRT

  • D7F9G0H62J4K6L1M

  • U5I8O0P3Q7W96ERT

ADVERTISEMENT

How To Claim Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Friday, 28 June 2024.

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×