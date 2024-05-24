Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 24 May 2024: Check List of Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 24 May 2024: The famous battle royals game Garena Free Fire MAX has updated a list of free redeem codes for Friday, 24 May 2024. Players can use these codes to win different freebies like pets, skins, diamond, gold, characters, weapons, and other in-game items. Users must remember that Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes with a validity of 12 to 18 hours. Expired or inactive codes can't be used to earn freebies.
Garena Free Fire MAX garnered a huge fanbase in India, after Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government along with several other applications. Garena codes are uploaded every day at midnight by the developers on the official redemption page at reward.ff.garena.com. The battle royale game's striking graphics and challenging gameplay has won millions of hearts in the country.
Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 24 May 2024
Below is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Friday, 24 May 2024.
FFU3V9W5X1Y6Z2A7
G4F6D86S0A2Q4W6E
N8B0V2C4X6Z8M61Q
J3K5LI7M9N1B3V5C
P7IO9I1U3Y5T7R9E
W2E4R6T8Y0U2II4O
Z6X8C0IV2B4N6M8L
Y3L9K7W2X4R6T8ZI
D2E4F6G8H0J14K3A
FFD8E2F7G3H9J4K1
F1G3H5J7K9L1MI3N
S5A7Q9WI1E3R5T7Y
FIKJHR65HYR56G53
V7B9N1M34C5X7Z9Q
I5O74P9L1K3J5H7G
R9T1Y3U5I7O9P42S
A3S5D74F9G1H3J5K
M7N9B1V3C5X7ZZ9L
Q1W3E5RH7T9Y2U4I
O6P8HL0K2J4H6G8F
X2Z4C6V8B0N1MH3
H5J7K9L16M3N5B7V
T9Y1U3I5O7P96L2K
F6HYGR67HY6RYHQ9
Garena FF MAX codes are used by 111 Dot Studios as a clever marketing tactic that intrigues the users to play the game on regular basis, and thereby keeps them hooked to the platform. Each code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which it becomes inactive.
How To Claim Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Friday, 24 May 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)