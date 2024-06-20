Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 20 June 2024: Win Free Rewards & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes 20 June 2024: The famous battle royale game, Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most played games in India. Players love the striking graphics and challenging gameplay which keeps them hooked to the platform. What makes the game even more interesting is the daily codes which can be redeemed to earn different free rewards. All these freebies help in crossing the difficult levels of the game.
111 Dot Studios, the developer of the game uploads a fresh list of active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes daily on the official rewards page at reward.ff.garena.com. These codes help to earn free gifts like pets, skins, characters, diamonds, gold, and other in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX Codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes comprising of numbers and letters. Garena Free Fire MAX is a successor of Garena Free Fire, which was banned in India in 2022.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today
Following is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Thursday, 20 June 2024.
U5W8Y2Z4A6B1C87E
9B1C84D6F8G3H5J7
N2P5R7T9U1V38X6Z
4A6C8D92F4G7H9J1
L3M59N7P9Q1R4T6V
X7Z9A2B4C6D98E1G
Q3W9SE2R5T7Y1U4I
K6L2M8N3P1RS9T5W
V4X5Z8A6B7C38D9F
G1H3J85K7L9M2N4P
Y7Z9A1B4C6D88E2G
6F9H1J3K7L4M2N5P
I8K2M4N7P9Q38R5T
D6G28J4L7M9N1P3Q
2H4J69K8L1M3N5P7
2X9U6Y4A8B3C7D5F
J6R3D7NS9P1T8U2W
E4F5H7K1L2M9NS3P
T5R2V9SW1X6Y3Z8A
7B9C1D4F6G8H2SSJ
Each Garena Free Fire MAX code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they get expired and can't be used to win freebies. According to the developer guidelines, Garena codes can be claimed by only first 500 registered users. Those who miss them will have to wait for a fresh list, which is released next day.
How to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes?
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Thursday, 20 June 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
